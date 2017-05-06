BYU is cohesive in 3-0 win over FC Tucson

FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
Cal Stevenson's two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th ends the Wildcats six-game Pac-12 losing streak.
Cal Stevenson's two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th ends the Wildcats six-game Pac-12 losing streak.
UCLA is now 3-0 against UA's ace in the last two seasons.
UCLA is now 3-0 against UA's ace in the last two seasons.
Classic Empire is the current favorite at 4-1, but he's followed by two horses at 5-1 and another at 6-1. That also means that there are plenty of longshots.
Classic Empire is the current favorite at 4-1, but he's followed by two horses at 5-1 and another at 6-1. That also means that there are plenty of longshots.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Friday night.
Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Friday night.