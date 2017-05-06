BYU is cohesive in 3-0 win over FC Tucson

As many as five FC Tucson players arrived in Tucson just hours prior to Friday night’s Premier Development League season opener at Kino North Stadium.

The result was a 3-0 loss to a BYU Cougars side that has been training together for months.

BYU (1-0) was one of the more successful college club programs in the country before transitioning to the PDL in 2003.

They have been training and preparing for the season throughout the university’s spring semester.

The Cougars were led by forward Blake Frischknecht who scored a pair of first half goals, the first which came just four minutes into the match.

Cameron McLaughlin added a third goal in the second half.

The loss was the first game as manager for club general manager Jon Pearlman.

Pearlman replaces Rick Schantz who is now the interim manager of the USL’s Phoenix Rising FC.

FC Tucson (0-1) has won three straight division titles which includes three consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals (0-3).

The club is once again back in the Mountain Division in what is a rebuilt Western Conference.

FC Tucson played last season in the Southwest Division with six teams from Southern California.

Two of the side’s three straight division championships came in the Mountain Division in 2014 and 2015.

The current Mountain Division will include BYU, Albuquerque Sol FC, and two expansion teams, the Colorado Rapids U23 and FC Boulder U23.

FC Tucson and Albuquerque will continue their rivalry series which this season will include four matches. The winner annually receives the Golden Rattler trophy.

BYU and FC Tucson play again on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium in a game that kicks off at 7 p.m.

