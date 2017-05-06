Holy Cal! Cats walk-off Dawgs

Cal Stevenson hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Arizona Wildcats to a thrilling 5-4 win over Washington at Hi Corbett Field on Friday night.

It marks Arizona’s first walk-off home run since moving to Hi Corbett Field in 2012. It’s the program’s first since current New York Yankee Robert Refsnyder hit a walk-off home run on March 30, 2011 versus New Mexico at Kindall/Sancet Field.

The home run was Stevenson’s fourth of the season. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBI.

His dramatic home run came in front of 5,154 fans, which is the second largest crowd of the season for the Wildcats.

UA starter JC Cloney, got a no decision, he exited after the sixth and 91 pitches; the senior gave up six hits, three earned runs, two walks and struck out three.

Michael Flynn and Rio Gomez combined for three scoreless innings of relief. Gomez (5-5) earned the win.

Arizona (29-15, 10-12) will now go for the series win Saturday night at 7 p.m. Left-hander Cameron Ming will start for the Wildcats.

