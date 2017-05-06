Bruins have O'Toole's number

Third-ranked Arizona lost 8-0 Friday to No. 12 UCLA at Easton Stadium in Westwood.

The game ended on a three-run homer by the Bruins Bubba Nickles. UCLA starter Rachel Garcia threw a two-hit shutout.

Two Wildcat errors led to five unearned runs for the Bruins.

Arizona (47-6, 17-5) still controls their own fate in the conference though, as Utah lost 5-0 to Oregon State. UA's magic number is two.

The Bruins (38-12, 12-7) are currently tied with Washington for fifth place in conference play.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 6 p.m. MST. It will air on ESPN2.

David Kelly contributed to this story.