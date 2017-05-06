Well known CBP officer killed in I-19 crash

A Nogales U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.

DPS says Edgard Garcia was driving southbound on I-19 just after 5 p.m. when he crossed the median and the northbound lane and struck a tree.

Nogales Police Sgt. Robert Fierros said Garcia's death is considered to be in the line of duty because he was returning from court in Tucson when the crash happened.

DPS says Garcia was wearing his seat belt.The cause of the crash is unknown.

Gone to soon Edgard Garcia EOW May 5th 2017. RIP brother #Blessed be the #peackeepers pic.twitter.com/YTbZ6QvQYE — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) May 6, 2017

Sgt. Robert Fierros said Garcia was well known in the community. His death was an emotional blow to those who knew him.

On Twitter Fierros called it a "gut-punch of bad news."

You don't get to say "time out" or shut it off & not feel the gut-punch of bad news. It's never pleasant, but when it's your own...no words — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) May 6, 2017

He later tweeted photos of a multi-agency escort paying respects by accompanying Garcia's body to the Tucson Medical Examiner's Office.

Multi-Agency Police escort coming to Tucson from Nogales on I-19 for Federal Officer's final respects. Passing Green Valley pic.twitter.com/Y6yyrkTeW1 — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) May 6, 2017

Garcia's body was escorted back to Nogales Saturday.

