Well known CBP officer killed in I-19 crash

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.
The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
The task force is made up of officers and deputies from various law enforcement agencies. Members are highly trained to spot drunk driving. Patrol officers also keep an eye out for drunk driving as well.
The Nogales Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a Walmart in Nogales. According to a recent release the incident happened on Thursday, May 4, when NPD officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. about a possible fire at Walmart.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
