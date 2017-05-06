Well known CBP officer killed in I-19 crash - Tucson News Now

Well known CBP officer killed in I-19 crash

RIO RICO, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Nogales U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.

DPS says Edgard Garcia was driving southbound on I-19 just after 5 p.m. when he crossed the median and the northbound lane and struck a tree.

Nogales Police Sgt. Robert Fierros said Garcia's death is considered to be in the line of duty because he was returning from court in Tucson when the crash happened.

DPS says Garcia was wearing his seat belt.The cause of the crash is unknown.

Sgt. Robert Fierros said Garcia was well known in the community. His death was an emotional blow to those who knew him.

On Twitter Fierros called it a "gut-punch of bad news."

He later tweeted photos of a multi-agency escort paying respects by accompanying Garcia's body to the Tucson Medical Examiner's Office.

Garcia's body was escorted back to Nogales Saturday.

