BREAKING: Northwest Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare renew network relationship

Northwest Healthcare and United Healthcare have reached a new agreement on Saturday that will keep all Northwest Healthcare facilities, urgent care locations, and physicians in United Healthcare’s network, according to an official release.

The new, three-year, agreement is effective immediately. Officials say patients enrolled in a United Healthcare plan will not experience any interruption in their coverage for healthcare services received at Northwest Healthcare.

This news comes less than a week after contract talks between United Healthcare and Northwest Healthcare stalled, affecting about 46,000 patients in Tucson. Many people were worried that they would need to find new doctors, even a new hospital. But it looks like that wont be the case.

The new agreement is retroactive to May 1, 2017, so patients who received care at Northwest during this out-of-network period will be processed as in-network, according to the release.

Below is a list of some of the in-network healthcare facilities accessible for United Healthcare plan members enrolled in individual, employer-sponsored (commercial), Medicare Advantage and AHCCCS Managed Medicaid health plans:

Northwest Medical Center

Oro Valley Hospital

Northwest Emergency Center Vail

Northwest Allied Physicians

Desert Cardiology

Heart Center of Southern Arizona

Northwest Heart & Vascular

Northwest Urgent Care

Northwest Tucson Surgery Center

Tucson Surgery Center

Center for Pain Management