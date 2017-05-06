One taken to hospital from carport fire in Tucson - Tucson News Now

One taken to hospital from carport fire in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs.

Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.

He said one person was taken to the hospital.

