Investigators confirm Mulberry Fire was human caused, 65 percent contained

Investigators confirmed Monday a brush fire burning near State Route 83, about eight miles southeast of Vail, is human caused.

The fire sparked just before 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and quickly grew overnight.

As of Monday morning, the wind-whipped fire was estimated at 1,750 acres and 65 percent contained.

Fire officials described the fire as brush and grass burning near the Santa Rita Foothills on private and federal land.

Four structures had been destroyed, including two homes.

ONLY ON #KOLD: 'I'm thankful mom wasn't home, but still not sure how she's going to take the news' -Joe Barr#MulberryFire @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/VtZ2BI09TE — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) May 7, 2017

Devastating. Joe Barr and family cleaning up his widowed mother's home. 1 of at least 4 homes destroyed by #MulberryFire. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/tZbfZhgdCl — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) May 7, 2017

According to the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, evacuations that had been put in place in the Empire/Charron Vineyard road access area were lifted on Sunday.

#mulberryfire update: all evacuations have been lifted. Firefighters remain in the area, so use caution. Report TEP outages to 520-623-3451. — Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) May 7, 2017

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds over the weekend for anyone affected by the fire.

Getting a FIRST LOOK at the 1,700+ acres burned by the #MulberryFire SE of #Tucson. Evacuations lifted as of this morning. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/YIWohis9Xy — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) May 7, 2017

Multiple firefighting agencies responded on the ground and with air support.

But as of Monday morning, many firefighters are already being sent home.

Out at Mulberry Fire right now southeast of Vail & this is what I'm seeing: rain! @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/AjwLBDypzS — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 7, 2017

About one hour after the fire started, the Corona de Tucson Fire Department said it had grown, leading to more evacuations,and heavy traffic on SR 83. The department said the traffic caused safety concerns for fire personnel.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office assisted with the evacuations.

UPDATE: Brush fire grows. More evacuations. Avoid Hwy 83, heavy traffic congestion is causing safety concerns for firefighters and evacuees — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) May 6, 2017

ADVISORY: new brush fire started just east of HWY 83 near Old Sonoita Hwy. Uniform personnel trying to evacuate home closest to the fire. — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) May 6, 2017

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Evacuations

No current evacuations.

Residents on Empire/Charron Vineyard road access east of SR 83. (lifted)

Shelter at Pima County Fairgrounds

Fire Information

Fire is human caused

Origin 8 miles southeast of Vail

Burning in grass and brush

Road Closures

No fire-related highway closures have been reported

Resources

Sign up for alerts from myalerts.pima.gov

Mulberry Fire InciWeb page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5174

