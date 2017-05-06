Investigators confirm Mulberry Fire was human caused, 65 percent - Tucson News Now

Investigators confirm Mulberry Fire was human caused, 65 percent contained

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

Investigators confirmed Monday a brush fire burning near State Route 83, about eight miles southeast of Vail, is human caused.

The fire sparked just before 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and quickly grew overnight. 

As of Monday morning, the wind-whipped fire was estimated at 1,750 acres and 65 percent contained.

Fire officials described the fire as brush and grass burning near the Santa Rita Foothills on private and federal land.

Four structures had been destroyed, including two homes.

According to the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, evacuations that had been put in place in the Empire/Charron Vineyard road access area were lifted on Sunday.

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds over the weekend for anyone affected by the fire. 

Multiple firefighting agencies responded on the ground and with air support.

But as of Monday morning, many firefighters are already being sent home.

About one hour after the fire started, the Corona de Tucson Fire Department said it had grown, leading to more evacuations,and heavy traffic on SR 83. The department said the traffic caused safety concerns for fire personnel.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office assisted with the evacuations.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Evacuations

  • No current evacuations.
  • Residents on Empire/Charron Vineyard road access east of SR 83. (lifted)
  • Shelter at Pima County Fairgrounds

Fire Information

  • Fire is human caused
  • Origin 8 miles southeast of Vail
  • Burning in grass and brush

Road Closures

  • No fire-related highway closures have been reported

Resources

