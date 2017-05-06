Investigators confirm Mulberry Fire was human caused, 65 percent contained

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on Friday, April 28.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Jeremy Raymond, a father of three, says drivers are ignoring stop signs on buses.
The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone.
Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone. The Mulberry Fire which burned about eight miles Southeast of Vail destroyed it within hours.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
