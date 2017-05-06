Mulberry Fire grows, more evacuations underway

A new brush fire is burning east of Highway 83 near Old Sonoita Highway. Nearby residents are being evacuated.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the 50 acre Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. Saturday, about eight miles southeast of Vail.

Multiples agencies have responded on the ground, and air support has been requested from Mesa and Tucson.

About one hour after the fire started the Corona Fire Department said it had grown, leading to more evacuations, and heavy traffic on Hwy 83. The department said the traffic is causing safety concerns for fire personnel.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is assisting with evacuations.

UPDATE: Brush fire grows. More evacuations. Avoid Hwy 83, heavy traffic congestion is causing safety concerns for firefighters and evacuees — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) May 6, 2017

ADVISORY: new brush fire started just east of HWY 83 near Old Sonoita Hwy. Uniform personnel trying to evacuate home closest to the fire. — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) May 6, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.