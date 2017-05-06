Mulberry Fire grows, more evacuations underway

The Corona Fire Department says a new brush fire is burning east of Highway 83 near Old Sonoita Highway.
Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.
Northwest Healthcare announced a renewed agreement with UnitedHealthcare on Saturday.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.
The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.
