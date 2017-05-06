Mulberry Fire grows, more evacuations underway - Tucson News Now

Mulberry Fire grows, more evacuations underway

By Tucson News Now Staff
SONOITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A new brush fire is burning east of Highway 83 near Old Sonoita Highway. Nearby residents are being evacuated.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the 50 acre Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. Saturday, about eight miles southeast of Vail.

Multiples agencies have responded on the ground, and air support has been requested from Mesa and Tucson.

About one hour after the fire started the Corona Fire Department said it had grown, leading to more evacuations, and heavy traffic on Hwy 83. The department said the traffic is causing safety concerns for fire personnel.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is assisting with evacuations.

