Always Dreaming brings UA's Pletcher a Derby win

University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher is a Kentucky Derby winner again.

The Pletcher trained Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

It’s Pletcher’s 2nd Derby winner. He trained Super Saver in 2010.

The San Antonio, Texas native is a 1989 graduate of UA’s Race Track Industry Program.

