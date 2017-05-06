Tips to keep your air conditioning running efficiently this summer

The triple-digit heat is here and that means many of us will be cranking on the air conditioning for the first time in months. Tucson News Now talked to a local company about how to keep air conditioning running efficiently all summer long.



Hamstra Heating & Cooling technician, Bob Miller, was busy on Saturday power washing the coils inside an air conditioning unit. The homeowners had the system turned off for months, and it collected a large amount of dirt and dust.

“When we get a restriction in air flow it’s kind of like us trying to exercise and breath through a straw. It just cannot do it without eventually causing a problem,” Hamstra Service Technician, Bob Miller said.



Miller said during the off season hidden issues inside the unit can lead to bigger problems. It’s common to have electrical connections come loose. He also said pesky rodents, like pack rats will often make a nest inside your air conditioning unit.



“They’ll chew through the wiring and insulation and that will cause the component to short out and burn up and shut you down when you need it most,” Miller said.

Miller recommends clearing all plants away from the unit as they can get sucked into the vent and block air flow. He said air filters should generally be changed every month during peak season. Air filters collect dust, dirt and hair and are a breeding ground for bacteria.

Miller said changing your filter now can help your system run smoothly, which will save you money in the long run.

If you are interested in having a Hamstra technician service your air conditioning system click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.