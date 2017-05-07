A battery charged Arizona Baseball win

Cameron Ming threw Arizona’s first complete game of the season Saturday night, lifting the Wildcats to a 3-1 win over Washington in front of 4,651 fans at Hi Corbett Field.

The junior left-hander went all nine innings, giving up just one run on five hits. He didn’t issue any walks and struck out six, needing exactly 100 pitches to post his first career complete game. The victory improved Ming to 6-1 on the season and made the Wildcats 30-15 overall and 11-12 in Pac-12 play.

Neither team had scored when Cesar Salazar got the Wildcats on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run home run off Washington starter Jordan Jones.

The effort marked Arizona’s first complete game since JC Cloney tossed a shutout in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals last year against Coastal Carolina. Ming lowered his season ERA to 2.17.

The Cats will now turn to sophomore right-hander Cody Deason on Sunday to try to complete the sweep of Washington. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

