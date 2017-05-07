UCLA Softball puts UA's party on hold

UCLA defeated Arizona 6-0 on Saturday at Easton Stadium, putting on hold any plans the Wildcats had of clinching their first Pac-12 Conference in ten years.

The Wildcats (47-7, 17-6) were shut out for the second straight night, despite having runners in all but one inning, including putting the leadoff runner on in five innings. Arizona outhit UCLA 5-3 in the defeat.

Ashleigh Hughes had two hits for the Cats.

UCLA (39-12, 13-7) took a three-run lead four batters into the game on a three-run homer by Madelin Jelenicki.

Taylor McQuillin (15-3) took the loss despite allowing just three hits.

Arizona and UCLA conclude the series on Sunday 1 p.m. MST on ESPN 2. UA can win the Pac-12 with a victory.

