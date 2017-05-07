So. Arizona wins big at state track meet

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

It was a weekend for champions at state track meet in Mesa.

The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy girls won the Division IV team title thanks to a triumph by the Lions 4x100 relay team of Angel Addleman, Cherish Gotcher, Sara Sawyer and Kacy Haynes.

Haynes also won the girls 100-meters as did the Lions Edwin Lovett on the boys side.

As expected 11-time champion Allie Schadler added to her haul in Division III.

The UW Huskies commit won the 400 and 1600-meter individual state titles as well as the 4x800-meter relay with her Rio Rico teammates Kiara Laborin, Valeri Cabello and sister Samantha Schadler.

The younger Schadler won an individual title in the 3200-meters.

Walden Grove won a state crown in the girls 4x100-meter relay thanks to a brilliant performance by Olivia Ceballos, Naudia Dawson, Jala Pickney and Sakovia Thompson.

Dawson won an individual title in the girls 100-meter race.

The Canyon del Oro boys finished second overall in Division II thanks to championships in the field by Turner Washington (discus) and Cameron Crandall (high jump).

Buena’s Manuel Olivo-Quinones came away as champion in the Div. II Boys 1600-meters.

The Salpointe Catholic boys finished second in Division III.

The Lancers got a state title from their 4x100 relay team of Trevor Volpe, Sean Barton, William Juniper and Mario Padilla.

Barton also won the triple jump event.

Other winners from Southern Arizona were not available at press time.

