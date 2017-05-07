So. Arizona wins big at state track meet - Tucson News Now

So. Arizona wins big at state track meet

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
(Cover photo courtesy: Walden Grove High School) (Cover photo courtesy: Walden Grove High School)

  • Also on the WebMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Schedules, results for 2015

    OVERTIME: Schedules, results for 2015

    Thursday, August 13 2015 8:52 PM EDT2015-08-14 00:52:47 GMT
    Monday, November 16 2015 9:25 AM EST2015-11-16 14:25:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.
    The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was a weekend for champions at state track meet in Mesa.

The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy girls won the Division IV team title thanks to a triumph by the Lions 4x100 relay team of Angel Addleman, Cherish Gotcher, Sara Sawyer and Kacy Haynes.

Haynes also won the girls 100-meters as did the Lions Edwin Lovett on the boys side.

As expected 11-time champion Allie Schadler added to her haul in Division III.

The UW Huskies commit won the 400 and 1600-meter individual state titles as well as the 4x800-meter relay with her Rio Rico teammates Kiara Laborin, Valeri Cabello and sister Samantha Schadler.

The younger Schadler won an individual title in the 3200-meters.

Walden Grove won a state crown in the girls 4x100-meter relay thanks to a brilliant performance by Olivia Ceballos, Naudia Dawson, Jala Pickney and Sakovia Thompson.

Dawson won an individual title in the girls 100-meter race. 

The Canyon del Oro boys finished second overall in Division II thanks to championships in the field by Turner Washington (discus) and Cameron Crandall (high jump).

Buena’s Manuel Olivo-Quinones came away as champion in the Div. II Boys 1600-meters.

The Salpointe Catholic boys finished second in Division III.

The Lancers got a state title from their 4x100 relay team of Trevor Volpe, Sean Barton, William Juniper and Mario Padilla.

Barton also won the triple jump event.

Other winners from Southern Arizona were not available at press time.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • So. Arizona wins big at state track meet

    So. Arizona wins big at state track meet

    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:06 AM EDT2017-05-07 08:06:56 GMT

    The Walden Grove girls were one of several teams including the state champion Pusch Ridge girls with stellar showings in Mesa.

    The Walden Grove girls were one of several teams including the state champion Pusch Ridge girls with stellar showings in Mesa.

  • TENNIS: Falcons fly high

    TENNIS: Falcons fly high

    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-05-07 08:03:08 GMT

    The Catalina Foothills boys tennis team Saturday won a fourth state championship in a row.

    The Catalina Foothills boys tennis team Saturday won a fourth state championship in a row.

  • UCLA Softball puts UA's party on hold

    UCLA Softball puts UA's party on hold

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-07 07:26:31 GMT

    The Wildcats magic number is one but they have just one game remaining to control their own fate.

    The Wildcats magic number is one but they have just one game remaining to control their own fate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly