TENNIS: Falcons fly high

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The incredible state championship run of the Catalina Foothills boys in tennis continued Saturday at the Paseo Racquet Club in Phoenix.

The Falcons (17-0) defeated Cactus Shadow 5-3 to win their fourth consecutive Division II state championship and tenth state title in the last 12 years.

Catalina Foothills has won 71 consecutive AIA sanctioned dual meets. The Falcons last loss was to Ironwood Ridge 5-4 in the 2013 state semifinals.

In an All-Southern Arizona final, The Tanque Verde boys won the Division III state champion with a 5-4 victory over rival Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.

It’s the Hawks 1st state title in boys tennis.

The Lions did capture the state championship however on the girls side.

Pusch Ridge defeated Thatcher 5-2 to win their fourth state title (2007, 2008 and 2010).

