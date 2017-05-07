Novak and Sahuaro not done yet - Tucson News Now

Novak and Sahuaro not done yet

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Sandy Novak will coach again on Tuesday.

The Sahuaro boys volleyball head coach is retiring at the end of the season and that did not come Saturday as her 11th-seeded Cougars went on the road to Phoenix and upset #6 Northwest Christian 3-1.

Sahuaro (18-10) is appearing in the state tournament for a 19th consecutive season. 

Novak has led the Cougars to two state finals (2006 and 2009), winning the Division II title over Rincon-University in 2009.

Sahuaro beat Pueblo Thursday night 3-0 to hand Novak career victory number 672, the most combined wins (boys and girls) ever by a high school volleyball coach in Southern Arizona.

Sahuaro will face #3 seed Salpointe Catholic Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

The Lancers took down Queen Creek in four sets.

Catalina Foothills also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Cienega is the top seed in Division II and the Bobcats beat Gilbert Mesquite 3-1 on Saturday.

Rincon was the lone Southern Arizona entrant in the Division I state tournament and the Rangers season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Mesa Mountain View.

