3 Arizona Softball slams the door on Pac-12

The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA at Easton Stadium in Westwood, Los Angeles.

After being shutout in the first two games of the series, UA (48-7, 18-6) started Game 3 with four straight hits. Mandie Perez, Mo Mercado and Katiyana Mauga all singled on the first seven pitches from Bruins starter Paige McDuffee.

Freshman Jessie Harper then stepped to the plate and hit a 3-2 McDuffee curve ball over the left-centerfield wall for a grand slam.

Harper finished the day with five RBI.

Danielle O’Toole, who entered the game with a 6.20 ERA against UCLA (four appearances), limited the Bruins to just four hits in seven innings.

The Wildcats are on bye week this week so they will have almost two full weeks to rest and prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

UA is likely to get a national seed and host a regional round at Hillenbrand Stadium.

