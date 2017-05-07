Tucson Starbucks robbed at gunpoint

The Tucson Police Department are looking for suspects in an early morning hit and run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson. Police responded to the intersection of Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The Tucson Police Department are looking for suspects in an early morning hit and run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson. Police responded to the intersection of Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
A Tucson area Starbucks chain was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to police. Police responded to the Starbucks location at Broadway and Campbell around noon after reports that a man entered the coffee shop with a gun and demanded money, according to Tucson Police Department.
A Tucson area Starbucks chain was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to police. Police responded to the Starbucks location at Broadway and Campbell around noon after reports that a man entered the coffee shop with a gun and demanded money, according to Tucson Police Department.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.