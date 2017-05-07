Tucson Starbucks robbed at gunpoint

A Tucson area Starbucks chain was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to police.

Police responded to the Starbucks location at Broadway and Campbell around noon after reports that a man entered the coffee shop with a gun and demanded money, according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD said the suspect left on foot with cash. There were several people inside the store when it happened but nobody was hurt.

The man is still on the loose at this time. We will have more information when it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.