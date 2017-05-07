Police investigating a hit-and-run crash in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department are looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.

Police responded to the intersection of Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. TPD said at least two people are still on the loose after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

We will have more information when it is available.

