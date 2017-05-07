Mother gone, as family sifts through home burned by Mulberry Fire

Search teams are looking for a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old woman is not hurt, just lost. He said a call for help went out at about 2:30 p.m. from the area around Organization Ridge. Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatched its helicopter to help with the search, according to the department. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Do...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.
The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said.
The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
A Tucson area Starbucks chain was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to police. Police responded to the Starbucks location at Broadway and Campbell around noon after reports that a man entered the coffee shop with a gun and demanded money, according to Tucson Police Department.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
