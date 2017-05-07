JUST IN: Search for lost hiker near Mount Lemmon - Tucson News Now

JUST IN: Search for lost hiker near Mount Lemmon

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Search teams are looking for a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.

He said a call for help went out at about 2:30 p.m. from the area around Organization Ridge.

Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatched its helicopter to help with the search, according to the department.

Gress said Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) volunteers are assisting on the ground.

Return to this story for updates as we learn them.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • JUST IN: Search for lost hiker near Mount Lemmon

    JUST IN: Search for lost hiker near Mount Lemmon

    Sunday, May 7 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-05-08 00:59:41 GMT

    Search teams are looking for a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old woman is not hurt, just lost. He said a call for help went out at about 2:30 p.m. from the area around Organization Ridge. Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatched its helicopter to help with the search, according to the department. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Do...

    Search teams are looking for a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old woman is not hurt, just lost. He said a call for help went out at about 2:30 p.m. from the area around Organization Ridge. Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatched its helicopter to help with the search, according to the department. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Do...

  • PCSD investigating a hit-and-run crash in Tucson

    PCSD investigating a hit-and-run crash in Tucson

    Sunday, May 7 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-05-08 00:11:53 GMT

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.

  • Mother gone, as family sifts through home burned by Mulberry Fire

    Mother gone, as family sifts through home burned by Mulberry Fire

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:48:42 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said. 

    The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly