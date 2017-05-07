JUST IN: Search for lost hiker near Mount Lemmon

Search teams are looking for a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.

He said a call for help went out at about 2:30 p.m. from the area around Organization Ridge.

Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatched its helicopter to help with the search, according to the department.

Gress said Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) volunteers are assisting on the ground.

Return to this story for updates as we learn them.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.