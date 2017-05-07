Woman who accused former UA coach of domestic violence breaks silence

The woman who accused her former University of Arizona coach of sexual assault and domestic violence has broken her silence.

Baillie Gibson spoke about her relationship with Craig Carter in an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines.

In the interview with ESPN, Gibson claimed Carter "forced her into the relationship with blackmail and threats."

Carter, who is married with four children, claims the relationship was consensual.

Gibson told ESPN about a June 2012 incident that allegedly happened in Eugene, Oregon.

Gibson said she went to a party, got drunk and called Carter for a ride.

"I remember getting in the car, and then I don't remember really what else happened," she said.

Gibson said Carter took sexually explicit photos that night and used them to blackmail her.

"He was going to post all of the pictures online so everyone could see what a whore I was," Gibson told ESPN. "He just said that I would lose my scholarship and I would have all these pictures out and it was going to be bad if I said anything."

The entire ESPN story on Gibson can be read HERE.

In May 2015, Carter was arrested on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, domestic violence threats, domestic violence stalking and interfering with an education institution.

According to police reports, Gibson and Carter were in a relationship for 2 1/2 years.

Carter resigned from the university weeks after his arrest. In November 2015, a judge ordered him to stay away from the track and field where he once worked after other UA coaches said he was allegedly driving by the field and yelling at athletes.

He is also accused of trying to contact Gibson through a third party.

Gibson filed a civil lawsuit against Carter, UA head track coach Fred Harvey, former athletic director Greg Byrne as well as the University of Arizona and Arizona Board of Regents.

In February 2016, Carter and his wife filed a counter suit against Gibson, accusing her of making false statements and causing them emotional distress.

