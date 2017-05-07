"Dodge the Dumpster" program at U of A aims to cut down on waste

Search teams have located a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.
Baillie Gibson, the woman who accused her former University of Arizona coach of sexual assault and domestic violence, broke her silence with an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines.
Graduation for University of Arizona students is just a few days away, and as thousands of students move out they leave behind a lot of unwanted items and trash - which can pile up in our local neighborhoods. But a campus program called “Dodge the Dumpster” is taking action to divert the waste.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.
The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
