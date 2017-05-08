Mulberry Fire: Widow loses home to flames

Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone.
Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone. The Mulberry Fire which burned about eight miles Southeast of Vail destroyed it within hours.
Search teams have located a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.
Baillie Gibson, the woman who accused her former University of Arizona coach of sexual assault and domestic violence, broke her silence with an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines.
Graduation for University of Arizona students is just a few days away, and as thousands of students move out they leave behind a lot of unwanted items and trash - which can pile up in our local neighborhoods. But a campus program called “Dodge the Dumpster” is taking action to divert the waste.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.