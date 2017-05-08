19 Arizona Baseball stuns Dawgs with five-run 9th

The Arizona Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Washington 12-11 Sunday afternoon in front of 3,356 fans at Hi Corbett Field.

It marked the second time in the past three games the Wildcats (31-15, 12-12) earned a walk-off win against the Huskies, and completed a three-game sweep of Washington (24-20, 10-11).



With the bases still loaded and down 11-9 in the 9th, JJ Matijevic scored on a wild pitch with Nick Quintana batting to make it 11-10.

Quintana hit a dribbler to pitcher Leo Nierenberg, who fielded it cleanly, but threw the ball away, trying to get Quintana at first base. The miscue allowed Matt Fraizer and pinch-runner Ryan Haug to score, giving Arizona the victory

Matijevic led the way for the Cats, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBI.

The junior first baseman now has two multi-home run games this season, becoming the first Wildcat to do that since Brad Glenn in 2009.

Alfonso Rivas also had a three-hit game, going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Cal Stevenson went 3-for-5.

Landon Faulkner (3-0), who tossed a scoreless ninth inning for Arizona, earned the win.

The Cats improved to 23-4 at Hi Corbett this season, equaling its home win total from a year ago when Arizona went 23-7 at home.

Arizona will play again at Hi Corbett Field on Tuesday when it hosts Arizona State in a nonconference midweek affair. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

