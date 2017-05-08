TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Jeremy Raymond, a father of three, says drivers are ignoring stop signs on buses.
The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone.
Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone. The Mulberry Fire which burned about eight miles Southeast of Vail destroyed it within hours.
Search teams have located a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
