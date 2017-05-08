TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Two homes have been lost in the Mulberry Fire. It's 45 percent contained. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The woman accusing former UA Track Coach Craig Carter of sexual assault is speaking out to ESPN. (Source: ESPN)

1. WOMAN WHO ACCUSED FORMER UA TRACK COACH OF ASSAULT SPEAKS OUT

The woman who accused her former University of Arizona coach of sexual assault and domestic violence has broken her silence.

Baillie Gibson spoke about her relationship with Craig Carter in an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines.

In the interview with ESPN, Gibson claimed Carter "forced her into the relationship with blackmail and threats."

Carter, who is married with four children, claims the relationship was consensual.

2. PCSD INVESTIGATING HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for the suspects in Sunday's hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the department said at least two people are still on the loose after fleeing the scene.

At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

3. TWO HOMES DESTROYED IN MULBERRY FIRE

Another brush fire is burning near State Route 83, about eight miles southeast of Vail.

A statement from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Sunday said the Pima County Sheriff's Department advised them them that four structures have been burned. Those property owners have been notified.

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the fire.

Huge wildfire continues to burn. 2 families waking up without a home this am. How crews plan to get a handle on #mulberryfire @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/dFWuRZeP19 — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) May 8, 2017

The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

KOLD News 13's Morgan Kyrklund is speaking with the homeowners who lost their homes.

You told us it was an issue and today southern Arizona's largest school district doing something about it.

Parents reached out angry over drivers speeding past school bus stop signs, completely ignoring the children crossing the road.

One of the biggest problem areas-- Flower and Palo Verde.

This morning, TUSD has an extra patrol member at that intersection.

Increasing clouds and breezy today with a high of just 75 degrees.

Showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening, with even more showers on the way Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorms could also be possible overnight.

