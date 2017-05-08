FIRST ALERT: Rain, cooler temps, wind coming Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has made Tuesday, May 9, a First Alert Action Day for scattered showers and storms, breezy winds and much cooler temperatures.

An unseasonably strong low pressure system currently located across the Baja Peninsula will migrate east towards Arizona over the next 24 hours.

This will keep us in an unsettled weather pattern through at least Wednesday, May 10, with on-and-off scattered showers and storms.

Expect rain totals on average to run around 1/4 inch, with isolated higher amounts up to a 1/2 inch.

Snow levels will also drop this evening to around 6,500 feet with the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow on Mt. Lemmon.

Highs will run 20 degrees below the average and temperatures should be in the upper 60s Tuesday, May 9.

Rain will linger through Wednesday, before high pressure moves in Thursday and Friday. This will dry things out and mean sunshine and temperatures in the 90s.

