Babies 'R' Us shares helpful hacks for parents

The First Alert Weather Team has made Tuesday, May 9, a First Alert Action Day for scattered showers and storms, breezy winds and much cooler temperatures.
Parenting comes with a lot of messes, so for the month of May Babies "R" Us is sharing some hacks that will make life a little easier.
Graduation for University of Arizona students is just a few days away, and as thousands of students move out they leave behind a lot of unwanted items and trash - which can pile up in our local neighborhoods. But a campus program called “Dodge the Dumpster” is taking action to divert the waste.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.
The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.
