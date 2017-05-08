Babies 'R' Us shares helpful hacks for parents - Tucson News Now

Babies 'R' Us shares helpful hacks for parents

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ

Parents you'll want to watch this video.

Parenting comes with a lot of messes, so for the month of May Babies "R" Us is sharing some hacks that will make life a little easier.
Along with these hacks come discounts to help you save money.

To see a breakdown of all the helpful hacks for parents, click here.

