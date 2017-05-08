Mother's Day at The Melting Pot: Dark & Dulce

Every Monday we're in the kitchen for our What's for Lunch segment.
Today we have Philip Gwerder and Diane Valle from The Melting Pot.
You can surprise mom with this sweet recipe for Mother's Day.
Dark & Dulce
INGREDIENTS: CHOCOLATE FOR ONE
Amount Ingredient
1.5 oz (w) Dark Chocolate Mixture
0.5 oz (w) Dulce de Leche
3 shakes Sea Salt (coarse grind)
INGREDIENTS: CHOCOLATE FOR TWO
Amount Ingredient
3 oz (w) Dark Chocolate Mixture
1 oz (w) Dulce de Leche
6 shakes Sea Salt (coarse grind)
PROCEDURE :
1. Sanitize and dry all utensils before use.
2. Add dark chocolate mixture to liner, using a digital scale to weigh ingredients.
3. Add dulce de leche to the chocolate and place a long-handled teaspoon in the liner. Do not stir.
4. Place the liner in the steam well for a minimum of 2 minutes before giving to the server.
SERVER PREPARATION:
Place a slotted shaker of the coarse-grind sea salt on the set-up tray.
FINISHING PROCEDURE:
1. Place pot on cook top, turn to HIGH or 15 and present dessert plate.
2. Using a long-handled teaspoon, stir the chocolate three to five times to mix the dulce de leche into the chocolate thoroughly.
3. Using the shaker, sprinkle sea salt over the top of the fondue.
4. Using the long-handled teaspoon, fold sea salt into the fondue three to five times. Leave the salt shaker at the table for guests to add more to their preference.
5. Turn cook top to LOW or 5 and give reminders.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Every Monday we're in the kitchen for our What's for Lunch segment. Today we have Philip Gwerder and Diane Valle from The Melting Pot with an idea on how you can surprise mom with this a recipe for Mother's Day.
Every Monday we're in the kitchen for our What's for Lunch segment. Today we have Philip Gwerder and Diane Valle from The Melting Pot with an idea on how you can surprise mom with this a recipe for Mother's Day.
This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border.
This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
This week's "What's For Lunch" Segment featured Pita Jungle's Shrimp Pita Tostada.
This week's "What's For Lunch" Segment featured Pita Jungle's Shrimp Pita Tostada.
Deep Dish Pizza
Deep Dish Pizza
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.