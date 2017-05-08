Two women sought in connection with cigarette theft

The suspect fled in a white four-door sedan believed to be a mid-2000s model with possible front-end damage. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.

According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, one of the women allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and pepper-sprayed a customer who tried to stop her from leaving the Circle K at 5818 S. Palo Verde Road during the incident on April 16.

This suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her early 20s with short dark hair and tattoos on her neck and forearms. She is 5'7" to 5'8" tall with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, long-sleeve black shirt and gray sweatpants.

She fled in a white four-door sedan believed to be a mid-2000s model with possible front-end damage.

She was with another woman, who was a passenger in the car. She is described as Hispanic in her early 20s with shoulder-length blonde or red hair. She is 5'6" to 5'7" tall with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and basketball shorts.

If you have information about these women, you are asked to call 911.

