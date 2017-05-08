Two women sought in connection with cigarette theft

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.
Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen, 28 is scheduled to go on trial this week on murder and child abuse charges stemming from the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal.
He’s considered a “person of interest” in Serial Street Shooter case, but at this point, Aaron Juan Saucedo has been charged with one murder.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.
Jeremy Raymond, a father of three, says drivers are ignoring stop signs on buses.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
