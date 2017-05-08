Calvary Craft Children's Camp - Ft. Lowell Museum - Tucson News Now

Calvary Craft Children's Camp - Ft. Lowell Museum

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ft. Lowell Museum/AZ Historical Society) (Source: Ft. Lowell Museum/AZ Historical Society)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Learn while you create with educational, hands-on crafts! Each craft gives a glimpse into the life of the men and women who have lived and worked in the Fort Lowell area throughout the centuries, from the Hohokam to today’s archaeologists.

Come on by and make a little history! Fort Lowell Museum is offering activities every Saturday, June through August.  

Classes listed below: 

JUNE 

  • 3: Frontier Rag Doll 
  • 10: Soap Making 
  • 17: Branch Weaving 
  • 24: Coil Basket Weaving

JULY 

  • 1: Arrowhead Jewelry 
  • 8: Soap Making 
  • 15: Branch Weaving 
  • 22: Adobe Brick Craft 
  • 29: Coil Basket Weaving

AUGUST

  • 5: Arrowhead Jewelry 
  • 12: Soap Making 
  • 19: Frontier Rag Doll 
  • 26: Adobe Brick Craft

COST: $4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Fort Lowell Museum 2900 N. Craycroft Road Tucson, Arizona 85712 Phone: (520)885-3832; Museum Hours: Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

