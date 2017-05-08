Calvary Craft Children's Camp - Ft. Lowell Museum

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.
The First Alert Weather Team has made Tuesday, May 9, a First Alert Action Day for scattered showers and storms, breezy winds and much cooler temperatures.
Parenting comes with a lot of messes, so for the month of May Babies "R" Us is sharing some hacks that will make life a little easier.
Graduation for University of Arizona students is just a few days away, and as thousands of students move out they leave behind a lot of unwanted items and trash - which can pile up in our local neighborhoods. But a campus program called “Dodge the Dumpster” is taking action to divert the waste.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Tucson.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.
