Calvary Craft Children's Camp - Ft. Lowell Museum

Learn while you create with educational, hands-on crafts! Each craft gives a glimpse into the life of the men and women who have lived and worked in the Fort Lowell area throughout the centuries, from the Hohokam to today’s archaeologists.

Come on by and make a little history! Fort Lowell Museum is offering activities every Saturday, June through August.

Classes listed below:

JUNE

3: Frontier Rag Doll

10: Soap Making

17: Branch Weaving

24: Coil Basket Weaving

JULY

1: Arrowhead Jewelry

8: Soap Making

15: Branch Weaving

22: Adobe Brick Craft

29: Coil Basket Weaving

AUGUST

5: Arrowhead Jewelry

12: Soap Making

19: Frontier Rag Doll

26: Adobe Brick Craft

COST: $4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Lowell Museum 2900 N. Craycroft Road Tucson, Arizona 85712 Phone: (520)885-3832; Museum Hours: Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

