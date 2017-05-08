Midtown neighborhood sees increase in graffiti

Not only have walls of homes and trash cans been hit by taggers, the bright blue wall in front of the Tucson Botanical Garden was hit a few weeks back.
Not only have walls of homes and trash cans been hit by taggers, the bright blue wall in front of the Tucson Botanical Garden was hit a few weeks back.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the 2016 series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, the Phoenix Police Department announced today.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the 2016 series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, the Phoenix Police Department announced today.
21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.
Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen, 28 is scheduled to go on trial this week on murder and child abuse charges stemming from the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal.
Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen, 28 is scheduled to go on trial this week on murder and child abuse charges stemming from the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.