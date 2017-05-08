Midtown neighborhood sees increase in graffiti - Tucson News Now

Midtown neighborhood sees increase in graffiti

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Tucson Botanical Gardens was recently hit by a tagger, it has since been painted over.
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It had been a few months since Garden District Neighborhood Association President Lois Pawlak had seen graffiti in her area, however that changed a few weeks ago.

Pawlak told Tucson News Now the neighborhood, with boundaries between Alvernon and Swan and Grant and Speedway, has seen an increase recently.

Not only have walls of homes and trash cans been hit by taggers, the bright blue wall in front of the Tucson Botanical Garden was hit a few weeks back.

Staff at TBG has since painted over the graffiti, but you can tell by looking at the wall, where the graffiti was. The folks that spend numerous hours at the gardens were upset about what happened to them.
 
Robin Lansing is a Gardner at the TBG. She says, we all love this place and it feels personal that someone would destroy or mar something that someone has put a lot of effort into making beautiful.

The City of Tucson has several ways on how you can report graffiti by calling (520) 792-2489; emailing graffiti@tucsonaz.gov or you can download the My Tucson app to your smart phone.

