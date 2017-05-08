Police: Sierra Vista man arrested for pointing gun at bar staff

A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after his arrest on Saturday, May 6, for allegedly pointing a gun at employees of a bar.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.

Police say Smith allegedly pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at employees of JR's Bar at 4225 Avenida Cochise shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday. He had jumped over a wall to get into the front patio. From there, he allegedly pointed the gun through the business' front door. Some employees detained Smith until police arrived.

