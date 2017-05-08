School districts provide free meals during summer break 2017

Several districts in southern Arizona are participating in the Summer Food Service Program for children.

The purpose of the program is to provide nutritious meals to children 18 years old and younger, when school is not in session. Sometimes these are the only meals these children receive.

Sites at many districts will be subject to closure if participation falls below required levels to operate the Summer Program.

Sunnyside Unified School District 2017 - Friday May 26 through Tuesday, Aug. 1

SUSD Summer Food Service Program for Children will provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at several sites within the district. (The program and district will be closed on July 3 and 4 in observance of Independence Day.) If you have any questions please call (520) 545-2073.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM and lunch will be served from 11:15 AM - 12:30 PM

*Sunnyside High Schools will serve breakfast from 6:30 AM - 9:00 AM and serve lunch from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM daily.

The following sites will open starting June 5, Monday-Thursday:

Craycroft Elementary - 5455 E. Littletown Rd.

Gallego Primary - 6200 S. Hemisphere Pl.

Los Amigos Elementary - 2200 E. Drexel Rd.

Ocotillo Elementary-(Starts 5/26) - 5702 S. Campbell Ave.

Rivera Elementary - 5102 S. Cherry Ave.

Santa Clara Elementary - 6910 S. Santa Clara Ave.

Summit View Elementary - 1900 E. Summit St.

Apollo Middle School - 265 W. Nebraska St.

Lauffer Middle School - 5385 E. Littletown Rd

Challenger Middle School - 100 E. Elvira Rd.

Sierra 2-8 School - 5801 S. Del Moral Blvd.

STAR (closed site) - 5093 S. Liberty Ave.

The following sites will open starting May 30, Monday-Thursday, and Friday June 29:

Sunnyside High School - 1725 E. Bilby Rd.

The following sites will open June 9, June 16, and starting June 23, Monday - Fridays:

Cherry Ave Recreation Center - 5085 S. Cherry Ave

Littletown Recreation Center - 6465 S Craycroft Rd.

The following sites will open starting June 5, Monday - Fridays:

Boys & Girls Club (lunch only) - 5901 S Santa Clara Rd.

San Xavier Ed. Center - 1960 Wa:k Lane

Flowing Wells Unified School District:

The Flowing Wells Unified School District’s Summer Food Service Program for Children will provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at the following sites. If you have any questions please call (520) 696-8622.

Location and Service dates and time for each site are as follows (Serving days and times are as follows unless otherwise noted Monday—Thursday: Serving Times: Breakfast 7:30 AM—8 AM; Lunch 11 AM—NOON):

Richardson Elementary (6901 N. Comino De La Tierra): May 30 to July 31

Laguna Elementary (5001 N. Shannon Rd): May 30 to June 30

Homer Davis Elementary (4250 N. Romero Road): May 30 to June 30

Hendricks Elementary (3400 W. Orange Grove Rd): May 30 to June 30

Flowing Wells High School (3725 N. Flowing Wells Rd): June 5 to July 13 - Monday—Thursday Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flowing Wells Junior High (4545 N. La Cholla Blvd): May 30 to June 29 - Monday—Thursday Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.; Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program and to find a site near you click here: https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

Breakfast and lunch will be made available free at all sites to all children 18 years of age and under within the approved geographical area without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal and, where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.) If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities and wish to file either an EEO or program complaint please contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339 or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish).Persons with disabilities who wish to file a program complaint, please see information above on how to contact us by mail directly or by email. If you require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) please contact USDA's TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.