Fire crews wrap up response to Mulberry Fire

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire Monday, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson.
The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said.
Jill McCain was in shock, devastated because the custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone, lost to the flames of the Mulberry Fire.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.
Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire Monday, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson.
Banner-University Medical Center's Emergency Department staff will use a new tool to screen teenagers for suicide risk, starting in July. It won't matter why the teens are in the ER. It's part of the ED-STARS, Emergency Department Screen for Teens at Risk for Suicide study.
Not only have walls of homes and trash cans been hit by taggers, the bright blue wall in front of the Tucson Botanical Garden was hit a few weeks back.
The purpose of the program is to provide nutritious meals to children 18 years old and younger, when school is not in session. Sometimes these are the only meals these children receive.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
