Fire crews wrap up response to Mulberry Fire

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire on Monday, May 8, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson.

The incident management team estimated the personnel count was more than 200 people at the height of operations.

Two 20-person hand crews, five engines, and a few support personnel will handle the workload as of Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Gerry Perry.

Trent Karn, with Arivaca Fire Department, said he's lucky enough to go home and not back to working after helping with the Mulberry Fire for three days. He was on the Sawmill Fire for six.

Matt Brown, with Fry Fire District, wasn't called out for Sawmill, but spent the past 24 hours on the Mulberry Fire.

"I didn't think we were going to be released this early, but I'm glad we were," he said. "I can go home see my two boys."

Brown said he knew there would be another call for assistance on a wildfire in southern Arizona, but he didn't expect it to be so soon after Sawmill.

"Arizona is one of the worst for fire danger, so I think you're almost ready all the time," he said.

Milton Craig, owner of Charron Vineyards, watched the smoke from both fires spread but never reach his property.

He's thankful to the hard work of everyone involved in the response, but Craig said the second human-caused fire in as many weeks is frustrating.

"I wish people would be more careful," he said. "I'm not happy about all this fire. I'll be glad when the rains come."

