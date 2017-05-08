Copy-Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

Blue Bell has released a delightful new ice cream flavor that's sure to make you say, "I do!"
The Bride's Cake Ice Cream is a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces, surrounded by rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.
"We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both. Our Bride's Cake, with its almond ice cream and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl, was inspired by popular wedding cake flavors. And the tasty cake pieces are the perfect addition" said Jenny Van Dorf, public relations manager for Blue Bell.
To accompany the release of the new flavor, Blue Bell is bringing back its Groom's Cake Ice Cream, a chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.
"We introduced Groom's Cake back in 2009. The idea came from an actual groom's cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding. We are excited to bring Groom's Cake Ice Cream back to our line up and pair it with our new Bride's Cake Ice Cream. Quite the match, I would say," said Van Dorf.
Both flavors will be available for a limited time. For more information, and for a complete list of Blue Bell flavors, visit www.bluebell.com.
