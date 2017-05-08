Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor - Tucson News Now

Copy-Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WAFB) -

Blue Bell has released a delightful new ice cream flavor that's sure to make you say, "I do!"

The Bride's Cake Ice Cream is a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces, surrounded by rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.

"We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both. Our Bride's Cake, with its almond ice cream and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl, was inspired by popular wedding cake flavors. And the tasty cake pieces are the perfect addition" said Jenny Van Dorf, public relations manager for Blue Bell.

To accompany the release of the new flavor, Blue Bell is bringing back its Groom's Cake Ice Cream, a chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

"We introduced Groom's Cake back in 2009. The idea came from an actual groom's cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding. We are excited to bring Groom's Cake Ice Cream back to our line up and pair it with our new Bride's Cake Ice Cream. Quite the match, I would say," said Van Dorf.

Both flavors will be available for a limited time. For more information, and for a complete list of Blue Bell flavors, visit www.bluebell.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • KOLD INVESTIGATES: Help for Tucson's Hoarders

    KOLD INVESTIGATES: Help for Tucson's Hoarders

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:01:42 GMT

    Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.

    Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.

  • Fire crews wrap up response to Mulberry Fire

    Fire crews wrap up response to Mulberry Fire

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:28:48 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire Monday, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson. 

    Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire Monday, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson. 

  • Teen suicide screening study to begin in Tucson in July

    Teen suicide screening study to begin in Tucson in July

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:59:10 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Banner-University Medical Center's Emergency Department staff will use a new tool to screen teenagers for suicide risk, starting in July.  It won't matter why the teens are in the ER. It's part of the ED-STARS, Emergency Department Screen for Teens at Risk for Suicide study.

    Banner-University Medical Center's Emergency Department staff will use a new tool to screen teenagers for suicide risk, starting in July.  It won't matter why the teens are in the ER. It's part of the ED-STARS, Emergency Department Screen for Teens at Risk for Suicide study.

    •   
Powered by Frankly