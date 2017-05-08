Summer science programs at the International Wildlife Museum

Have a child that is interested in science? Then the International Wildlife Museum has just the program to help keep them occupied this summer.

Conservation Science Adventures Programs run through both June and July. Each program includes STEM related activities and are for students 5-10 years old and 10-15 years old, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Activities include learning about ecosystems, habitats, adaptations, predator-prey relationships, food chains and more. Each program will include live animal encounters, museum and outdoor explorations, hands-on crafts and activities, games and movies. Conservation Science Adventures Programs are conducted by qualified staff with experience in conservation and outdoor education and are First-Aid and CPR certified, NRA Basic Practical certified and NASP certified Archery Instructors. Two snacks will be provided each day and students are asked to bring their own lunches.

There are 9 sessions available:

June 6-8: Into The Wild (Ages 10-15; $75) - Venture “into the wild” and participate in activities such as archery, air rifle safety and marksmanship, and wildlife conservation games. Meet our live animal collection and participate in activities throughout the museum!

Into The Wild (Ages 10-15; $75) - Venture “into the wild” and participate in activities such as archery, air rifle safety and marksmanship, and wildlife conservation games. Meet our live animal collection and participate in activities throughout the museum! June 12-16: Fur & Feathers (Ages 5-10; $125) - Learn all about our furry and feathered friends through hands-on activities, museum explorations, games and crafts.

Fur & Feathers (Ages 5-10; $125) - Learn all about our furry and feathered friends through hands-on activities, museum explorations, games and crafts. June 20-21: Reptiles & Amphibians* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students will learn about cold-blooded creatures through hands-on activities and live specimens.

Reptiles & Amphibians* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students will learn about cold-blooded creatures through hands-on activities and live specimens. June 27: Fish & Wildlife Management* (Ages 10-15; $25) - Learn how wildlife is managed in Arizona, make a bird feeder to take home and participate in a fish dissection amongst other activities.

Fish & Wildlife Management* (Ages 10-15; $25) - Learn how wildlife is managed in Arizona, make a bird feeder to take home and participate in a fish dissection amongst other activities. July 11-12: Air Rifle* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students will learn firearm safety and marksmanship fundamentals, and have an opportunity to shoot an air rifle.

Air Rifle* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students will learn firearm safety and marksmanship fundamentals, and have an opportunity to shoot an air rifle. July 13-14: Insect Study* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students are introduced to the strange and tiny world of insects through hands-on activities and live specimens.

Insect Study* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students are introduced to the strange and tiny world of insects through hands-on activities and live specimens. July 17-21: Scales & Tails (Ages 5-10; $125) - Learn all about scaly animals such as fish and reptiles through hands-on activities, games and crafts.

Scales & Tails (Ages 5-10; $125) - Learn all about scaly animals such as fish and reptiles through hands-on activities, games and crafts. July 25-26: Nature Study* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students learn how plants and animals are important to each other and complete activities relating to five different animal groups.

Nature Study* (Ages 10-15; $50) - Students learn how plants and animals are important to each other and complete activities relating to five different animal groups. July 28: Mammals* (Ages 10-15; $25) - Learn all about mammals through classification, museum explorations and artifacts.

*Indicates that a Boy Scout merit badge can be earned. Reptiles & Amphibians, Nature and Insect badges have requirements that exceed the length of these programs and will need to be completed at a later date or before camp. You may provide pictures and completed material on those requirements and we can sign off on them. Students do not have to be Scouts in order to participate in any camp.

Registration forms are available at www.theWildlifeMuseum.org or call (520) 629-0100 Ext. 311 for more information. The Museum is located at 4800 W. Gates Pass Road, five miles west of I-10 on Speedway Boulevard.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.