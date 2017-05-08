Local Muslim Family claims school is serving their child pork

John Cambra, Public Information Officer for the Mulberry Fire, explained in general, after a wildfire rips through an area and there’s a lot of rain, there’s a chance for erosion.
John Cambra, Public Information Officer for the Mulberry Fire, explained in general, after a wildfire rips through an area and there’s a lot of rain, there’s a chance for erosion.
A local parent is speaking out in frustration. She claims her daughter’s elementary school doesn’t respect the family’s Muslim religious beliefs and continue to give her child food containing pork products.
A local parent is speaking out in frustration. She claims her daughter’s elementary school doesn’t respect the family’s Muslim religious beliefs and continue to give her child food containing pork products.
A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.
Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.