Police working a shooting at Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle

A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.

The call came in at 7:23 p.m. Monday, May 8, according to Dugan. The victim was taken to the hospital, there is no word on his condition yet. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

