Police working a shooting at Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle

First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.
A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
Not only have walls of homes and trash cans been hit by taggers, the bright blue wall in front of the Tucson Botanical Garden was hit a few weeks back.
21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.
