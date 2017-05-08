Police working a shooting at Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle - Tucson News Now

Police working a shooting at Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tucson police working a shooting near Grant and Oracle. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police working a shooting near Grant and Oracle. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department. 

The call came in at 7:23 p.m. Monday, May 8, according to Dugan.  The victim was taken to the hospital, there is no word on his condition yet.  The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.  

