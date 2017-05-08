Mulberry Fire: Rain helps fight fire, but could cause issues in future

The community about eight miles southeast of Vail is left to look at burn scars and red stains.

The stains are from fire retardant air tankers d ropped from the air to protect homes from the Mulberry Fire.

Fire officials told Tucson News Now it’s a non-toxic mixture made up of natural ingredients and that it’s not harmful to humans or animals going forward.

“I can't say how long it'll be there,” said John Cambra, Public Information Officer for the Mulberry Fire. “It does come off. People get it washed off their cars, house.”

Cambra explained in general, after a wildfire rips through an area and there’s a lot of rain, there’s a chance for erosion when it rains.

If the vegetation on a mountain is burned away, it’s not able to stabilize the soil sending the top soil down the slope and possibly around homes or roads.

“It's a concern of the material getting washed down into the roads, the roads become slippery, so more precaution has to be taken in those areas,” said Cambra.

Monday night rain is in the forecast, but not enough to cause worry according to fire officials. It is something to watch for if the area gets pounded with heavy rain during the monsoon.



Forest officials have yet to say if they’ll send in a team of people to treat the burned areas to prevent erosion and flooding.

