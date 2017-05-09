Six easy road upgrades could reduce deadly crashes by the thousands

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
State Route 92 was closed between Ramsey Road and Hereford Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle south of Sierra Vista.
One man has died following a serious motorcycle crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 westbound near the Orange Grove Exit Thursday night due to a vehicle accident.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
