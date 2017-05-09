Six easy road upgrades could reduce deadly crashes by the thousands

According to a new study from AAA, six-key road improvements could cut down on the number of crashes and the severity of injuries significantly across the country.

Researchers say more than 90 percent of car crashes are caused by human error.

Experts say roadway improvements could decrease the likelihood that drivers will make those errors.



According to a new infrastructure report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, roadway improvements have the potential to save 63,700 lives and prevent 353,560 serious injuries over 20 years nationwide.

Here’s the list of the six cost-effective improvements with the greatest potential to reduce the likelihood and consequences of crashes:

Convert key intersections into roundabouts

Install roadside barriers and clear roadside objects

Add sidewalks and signalized pedestrian crossing on majority of roads

Install median barriers on divided highways

Install shoulder and centerline rumble strips

Pave and widen shoulders

In Arizona, the Tucson and Pima County officials say most-- if not all-- of these improvements are already happening.

For example, the Tucson Department of Transportation has a roundabout on Mission Road south of Congress Street.

TDOT officials say the department supports the use of roundabouts as an option at intersections, and will continue to evaluate their effectiveness as part of its intersection analysis.

TDOT also has installed guardrails throughout the city, specifically near drainage ways.

Any new developments require the installation of sidewalks funded by the developer.

All roadway widening projects feature new sidewalks.

New median islands are also part of the plan when widening roadways.

Rumble strips are typically used on highways and interstates and TDOT says it does not have jurisdiction over highways or interstates.

When it comes to roads in the county, they are working hard to make the streets as safe as possible.

A guardrail upgrade is underway at Palo Verde at Julian Wash.

When it comes to roundabouts, the county asked the public for input back in 2016.

The department says it was clear locals did not want them in their streets.

The cost to install has been estimated around $500,000.

