Six easy road upgrades could reduce crashes by the thousands in AZ

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.

According to a press release, 90 percent of crashes are caused by human error.

The following road improvements could decrease the likelihood of drivers making those errors.

Convert key intersections into roundabouts

Install roadside barriers and clear roadside objects

Add sidewalks and signalized pedestrian crossing on majority of roads

Install median barriers on divided highways

Install shoulder and centerline rumble strips

Pave and widen shoulders

The report shows making these roadway improvements could potentially save 63,700 lives and prevent 353,560 serious injuries over 20 years.

“We can save tens of thousands of lives and make our roadways safer by investing in improvements that already exist,” said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona in the press release.

The problem-- is the cost.

At a national level, the cost of the upgrades would be a $146 billion investment, but increased investment would still be required "at all levels of government to prevent an infrastructure crisis."

