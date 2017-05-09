Study: 1 in 5 homeless teens become victims of trafficking

New reports are shedding light on how common trafficking is among homeless youth around the country.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in the refrigerated cases in the deli.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
