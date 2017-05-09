TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Composite sketch of the Serial Street Shooter, left, and the mugshot of Aaron Juan Saucedo. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A local mom claims Holaway Elementary School won't stop serving her daughter, who is a Muslim, pork at school lunches. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tucson police working a shooting near Grant and Oracle. (Source: Tucson News Now)

1. SUSPECT SOUGHT IN SHOOTING AT JACK IN THE BOX

One man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle roads.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, police got a call at 7:23 p.m. Monday.

Man in critical condition after he was shot in Jack in the Box parking lot. TPD looking for suspect who left in vehicle. Call 911 or 88crime pic.twitter.com/CaJTmvroq0 — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) May 9, 2017

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

2. LOCAL MUSLIM FAMILY CLAIMS SCHOOL SERVING CHILD PORK

A local parent claims her daughter’s elementary school does not respect their family’s Muslim religious beliefs and continues to give her child food containing pork products.

The Amphitheater Unified School District spokeswoman told Tucson News Now the district is not required to accommodate students special dietary needs based solely on religion.

They said the child must have a medical issue and they require a doctor’s note for a child to have an alternative meal.

A local parent claims her daughter's #school doesn't respect the family's Muslim religious beliefs & gives her child pork. Both sides @ 1O pic.twitter.com/ws0ZhwqPse — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 9, 2017

Nancy’s daughter is a second grader at Holaway Elementary School. Back in September, as requested by the school, Nancy provided them with a doctor’s note explaining that their family is Muslim and her daughter cannot eat any pork.

She said the school was accommodating at first, but then served her daughter a bacon cheeseburger in December, and has continued to serve her pork products since.

Nancy told Tucson News Now she’s hoping others will learn from this but says if it continues, she may file a civil lawsuit.

3. PHOENIX SERIAL STREET SHOOTING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

KPHO is reporting a man first considered a "person of interest" in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation is now the prime suspect.

Aaron Juan Saucedo is now linked to nine murders and 12 incidents between August of 2015 and July 2016, which is three more attacks and two more murders than originally thought.

#BREAKING DETAILS: Aaron Saucedo, suspect in serial street shooter case, named by Phoenix PDhttps://t.co/tPdAOIN8yd pic.twitter.com/GfpfQGjOk3 — CBS 5 News (@CBS5AZ) May 8, 2017

Phoenix police previously told KPHO at least seven people were killed and two others were wounded over a four-month period last year.

Saucedo has been booked on 26 felony counts, including homicide, assault and drive-by shooting.

Tucson city leaders will consider tougher penalties for people who sell the synthetic marijuana drug called "spice."

The new measure would go one step further than state law.

Harsher penalties would include issuing fines, jail time and license loss for any store that sells spice.

Arizona has already passed two laws in the last five years to ban the sale or use of spice.

Scattered storms and cooler temperature make today a First Alert Action Day!

Early morning hours will be mostly dry, with scattered showers and storms developing later in the day.

We'll see some mountain rain and maybe even some mountain snow as temperatures dip well below average.

Showers & T-Storms are expected into Wed with some snow across the mountains. Temps will be as much as 25 degs colder than avg today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/jSOiBKVKeh — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 9, 2017

Temperatures in some areas will be as much as 25 degrees cooler than normal today.

