First Alert Action Day: Scattered thunderstorms, cooler temps in forecast

Tuesday is a First Alert Action Day as scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures move into the region.

The morning will start off relatively dry, but rain chances will increase throughout the day and into the night.

According to the National Weather Service of Tucson, up to a quarter inch of rain is possible in some areas, while up to 6 inches of snow is possible in the mountains.

Showers & T-Storms are expected into Wed with some snow across the mountains. Temps will be as much as 25 degs colder than avg today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/jSOiBKVKeh — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 9, 2017

Tuesday is also expected to be much cooler than normal, with a high of just 68 degrees.

That's 25 degrees cooler than the average temperature for today, and 35 degrees cooler than just four days ago!

Yes, it will be cool today & near the coolest high temp record for today which is 65. This is about 35 deg. cooler than 4 days ago! #azwx pic.twitter.com/0WaBOhB9rr — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 9, 2017

As of 7 a.m., the Huachuca Mountains had already seen some snow.

By 7:30 a.m., Mount Lemmon saw a light dusting of snow as well.

