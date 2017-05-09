Power outage causes closures on Tohono O'odham Nation

A significant power outage affecting the entire Tohono O'odham Nation has resulted in the closure of the tribal offices on Tuesday, May 9.

According to a news release, the outage began at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

All Baboquivari schools were closed because of the lack of power.

Emergency services including the tribe's Department of Public Safety, police department, Office of Emergency Management, hospital and health care facilities are being powered by emergency generators and are fully operational.

The weather is suspected as a contributing factor, but the cause of the outage is still being investigated.

Power is expected to be restored sometime Tuesday.

The San Xavier and Gila Bend districts were not affected by the outage.

