Power outage causes closures on Tohono O'odham Nation

An unseasonably strong low pressure system located across northern Mexico will migrate toward southern Arizona through Tuesday.
Emergency services including the tribe's Department of Public Safety, police department, Office of Emergency Management, hospital and health care facilities are being powered by emergency generators and are fully operational.
Tuesday is a First Alert Action Day as scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures move into the region.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
New reports are shedding light on how common trafficking is among homeless youth around the country.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
