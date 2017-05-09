Policía de Tucson busca sospechoso tras tiroteo en un Jack in th - Tucson News Now

Policía de Tucson busca sospechoso tras tiroteo en un Jack in the Box

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -


Un tiroteo en un restaurante, “Jack in the Box” ubicado en Grant y Oracle ha dejado a un hombre con heridas mortales, según el Sargento Pete Dugan, portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Tucson (TPD).

Informes sobre el incidente llegaron alrededor de 7:23 p.m. el lunes, 8 de mayo, según Dugan.

La víctima fue transportado al hospital, donde está en condición crítica.

TPD está buscando al sospechoso, quien huyo la escena en un vehículo.

Las autoridades aún no han dado información sobre una descripción del sospechoso o el vehículo.

Cualquier persona con información se pide llamar al 911 o 88-CRIME. 

