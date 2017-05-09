First Alert Action Day: Expect scattered showers, storms, cool temperatures

The First Alert Weather Team has made Tuesday, May 9, a First Alert Action Day for scattered showers and storms, breezy winds, and much cooler temperatures.

An unseasonably strong low pressure system located across northern Mexico will migrate toward southern Arizona through Tuesday. This will keep us in an unsettled weather pattern through at least Wednesday morning, May 10.

Expect showers and a few storms to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain totals on average will run around .25”, with isolated higher amounts. Mountain snow will also stay in the forecast through the day with totals upwards of 2-4” around 7,000 feet. Highs will run 20 degrees below average for this time of year with temperatures in the upper 60s Tuesday.

A few leftover showers will be possible during the morning hours on Wednesday before high pressure moves in Thursday and Friday. This will dry things out and bring sunshine and temperatures in the 90s.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.