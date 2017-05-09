2nd chance program to expand beyond Maricopa County

Gov. Doug Ducey is expanding the second-chance program, which gives qualifying criminals an alternative to incarceration.

Senate Bill 1278 which was signed Monday, May 8, will give $2.75 million to expand the Felony Pretrial Intervention Program beyond Maricopa County.

The program allows non-violent felony criminals to undergo treatment programs as an alternative to prosecution. Under this deal, the offenders admit guilt and agree to make full restitution to any victim. They will also enroll in programs to treat substance abuse and other behavioral or health issues.

Currently Maricopa County is the only county in the state to operate this program.

