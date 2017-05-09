Tuesday Tail(s): Zipper and Reva!

Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva!

Reva is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She's a fun gal who loves people.

Zipper is a 4-year-old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm. Zipper loves to go out for a walk.

Due to the length of stay for both dogs, their adoption fees have been waived. All PACC pets go home vaccinated, microchipped, and with a free vet visit voucher. A $17 license fee applies to all dogs.

Saturday, May 13 at Chapman Honda come out for Adopt a Pet Day. Chapman will be sponsoring adoption fees for all pets at the even. Chapman Honda is located at 4426 E. 22nd.

