Congressman travels to Tucson for healthcare rally outside district

The first member of Congress to hold a town hall in Tucson since the healthcare vote was not even elected by southern Arizona voters.

Congressman Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, was scheduled to hold a rally Tuesday evening, May 9, at Rincon High School.

Doors for the "Rally to Stop Trumpcare" were to open at 421 N. Arcadia Avenue by 6 p.m., according to organizers.

Details of the event state that Gallego has "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.

McSally, who voted in favor of the American Heath Care Act, has declined repeated requests from Tucson News Now for an interview about the issue.

She introduced a bill that would stop lawmakers and their staff from exempting themselves from the AHCA. She shared a statement about her vote that reads in part:

“I will continue to work with state and local stakeholders and closely monitor this bill throughout the legislative and implementation process to ensure that my constituents have access to the care they need, that the most vulnerable are protected, and that Southern Arizona is better off in the future."

Reporter Craig Reck will be speaking with Gallego as soon as he's in Tucson, so follow him on Twitter @CraigReckNews.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.